2017 BIC SUP Paddle Range

BIC SUP paddles are designed, tested and built for performance, durability and versatility in a wide range of conditions. Available in three ranges: PERFORMER, ORIGINAL and TRAVEL. LeverLock™Adjustment System – We’ve tested them all and this is the best adjustment system we’ve found. The feel and performance of a fixed-length paddle with the versatility and convenience of an adjustable. Featuring an infinite adjustment range, no clunky adjustment mechanism to get in the way and no parts to lose. Made of rugged polycarbonate, fiberglass and stainless steel for maximum durability and performance.