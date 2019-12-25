All saint Parga SUP Race PROMO 2020

The All Saints Parga Sup Race is coming to Valtos Beach with lots of prize money, and a very strong participation in the children’s classes that are the future of the sport.

Following the launch of the Iron Challenge and being closely associated with this event, the very powerful Paddling community of Parga will host its Stand Up Paddling friends from all over the country and give unforgettable moments in the deep blue waters of Parga.