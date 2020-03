Beginner’s Guide to Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga with Seychelle

In this video, Seychelle walks us through the basics of SUP Yoga, one of the fastest growing trends today. Each person has a unique connection to the water. At West Marine, the knowledge, the enthusiasm and the products prepare waterlife adventurers to foster that connection and explore their passions.cruisers, sailors, anglers and paddlesports enthusiasts.