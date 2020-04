Best Places for Stand Up Paddle Boarding in Scotland

It has been a whole month since the crew arrived back into bonnie auld Scotland and didn’t wasted any time in getting out on their brand new BlueFinSUP paddleboards. As they journeyed north to the Isle of Skye, they decided to explore the best SUP locations on the west side of Scotland. Some of the spots they visited include: Loch Lomond , Rannoch Moor , Eilean Donan Castle and Castle Stalker.