Boardworks Surf 2018 Sirena 10’4″ Paddle Board Review

The Boardworks SUP Sirena has been favored paddle board among female paddlers. The 2018 10’4″ Sirena is great for all-around paddling from flat water, SUP yoga, and paddle surfing. The board shape allows for incredible maneuverable and responsiveness while the 33″ width provides stability in all types of water conditions. Featuring Boardworks’ Honey Fomb deck pad for both comfort and traction, while the FCS 2+1 fin system allows you to be creative with your fin set up for various conditions.

