Body Glove ALENA 10’6″ presentation

Experience your favorite lake, river, or ocean on the new Alena inflatable stand-up paddleboard. Inflate to 15 PSI in just five minutes and experience the performance of a hardboard with the convenience of an inflatable. The patented carrying handle doubles as a water bottle or paddle holder for added convenience. The three fixed, no-fuss Dura-Fins offer incredible tracking for more efficient paddling. The triple-layer stringer design maximizes stiffness and rigidity so that the board feels much more like a traditional fiberglass hardboard on the water.