BodyGlove Crusader! HUGE inflatable SUP!

Paddling becomes a party with the ground-breaking Crusader inflatable stand up paddle, a multi-person platform that’s great for lakes, rivers and even light surf. The stable, high-performance Crusader board holds 2 to 6 people and comes with 4 adjustable paddles, 2 pumps and 3 permanent indestructible fins. The Crusader is built tough with triple layer stringer construction and double-layered side rails. It’s great for exploring around the lake with the family, using an anchored swim platform, or doing a group stand-up paddle board or surf experience with friends.