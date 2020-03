BOTE HD Fishing, Expedition and All-Around Paddle Board

BOTE HD Fishing best selling and most versatile paddle board was redesigned to make it faster, quieter, and more buoyant than ever before. Featuring many new technologies such as the Travelink™ SUP Carry System, a newly redesigned handle and much more, the new HD is the ultimate fishing, touring, all-around stand-up paddle board for any adventure.