How Handcrafted Wooden Paddle Boards

Tony Smith is the creator of Jarvis Boards, handcrafted stand-up wood paddle boards and surfboards made from recycled materials. His boards can run as high as $4,500 and last 3x longer than a typical board. Jarvis is popular among Austin locals, as well as clients outside of Texas – 90% of Jarvis boards are shipped of state. Check it out…