Paddle Board Storage Tips

Here is ISLE Surf & SUP giving you tips about how to store your paddle board the right way, so you never have to worry about your SUP being damaged when it is not in use.

Long Term Paddle Board Storage:

The only places you should NOT store your board are areas with extreme temperatures. Insulated areas are ideal for storing your board. The recommended board storage temperature is between 40 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit. And be careful to never store your SUP next to your water heater.