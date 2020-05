Paddle Boarding Giant iSUP in New Zealand: Pau Hana Oahu Nui

Pau Hana took the 15′ Oahu Nui inflatable paddle board to New Zealand to explore the country with friends and family. They took this board surfing, touring, on the river, over a waterfall and to many picnics with the kids. The Oahu Nui is all about bringing people together and having fun!