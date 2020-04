She Walks on Water – Wenatchee River Whitewater Stand up Paddle Board

Follow along for Siri Healy’s & Adam Mckenney’s wild ride of the Wenatchee River on a stand up paddle board (SUP), starting in Leavenworth and ending in Cashmere. This 14 mile stretch is one of the most popular sections of river in all of Washington State for Class III whitewater rafting in the spring and summer.