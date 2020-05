Stand up Paddle Board Leavenworth and SUP The Wenatchee River

In the heat of summer, head to the water with a stand up paddle board to get some exercise while finding peace and relaxation on the snow-melt-fed waterways that surround Leavenworth, WA. With Icicle Creek, the Wenatchee River, and Lake Wenatchee all in such close proximity to town, there’s a river environment suitable for everyone.