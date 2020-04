SUP Surfing: Nathan Cross Finds Paradise

Blue Planet’s Nathan Cross finds his own little bit of SUP Surfing paradise in the Mentawai Islands with perfect waves and thousands of palm trees. Nathan is a goofy foot Stand Up Paddle surfer from Jervis Bay NSW, Australia. The footage is from the Blue Planet team boat trip in the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia in early 2017 by John Bly and Steve Dewell.