Published on mars 27th, 2020 | by Matt Dumoulin

SUP The Crossing 2020

Stand Up Paddling from Small Bay to Robbin Island, Cape Town South Africa. Social paddling event with stand up paddles. 15 km paddle to Robbin Island and back. Table Mountain from the ocean. Groups of paddles going to Robbin Island and back. Bucket list event stand up paddle to Robbin Island and back. Social stand up paddling to Robbin Island and back. SUP Cape Town stand up paddle to Robbin Island and back. Biggest stand up paddle event in South Africa SUP The Crossing.

