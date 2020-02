SUP Tips: How to paddle straight on a Stand Up Paddleboard

Stand Up Paddle tips by blueplanetsurf: using the blade andgle, stroke path and shaft angle to make the board go in a straight line.

Tips:

1) Blade angle: angle the blade slightly towards you

2) Shaft angle: Hold the paddle shaft upright and perpendicular to the water

3) Stroke path: the stroke forward and a bit away from the rail and end it next to your feet close to the rail