Surfing the Bore Tide

There’s this wave on the Alaska Coast unlike many other waves around. Tucked between two mountain ranges, the extreme tidal exchanges of the Turnagain Arm create a single, consistently breaking wave called the Turnagain Arm Bore Tide. Conditions have to be perfect. Timing is crucial. There’s only one opportunity in a day to catch this one wave. And if you catch it, it could be awesome.