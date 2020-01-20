Tahoe SUP | 2019 Standup Paddle Board Lineup

Nate Brouwer, founder of Tahoe SUP, fell in love with the outdoors exploring the Tahoe backcountry on his mountain bike and snowboard. He discovered standup paddle boarding in 2008 and saw it as a great opportunity to explore new areas of the Tahoe Basin, that were only accessible by water. The traditional surf shapes in the market lacked the functionality and design for flat water paddling, so Nate set out to design a better board.