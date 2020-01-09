SUNSET PADDLE Photo Contest – Final Results 2019

This is the TOP 5 Winners of the 2019 SUNSET PADDLE photo contest brought to you by RTM Sup & RTMkayaks

The contest ran from March through December 2019.

Congrats to all participants – the 2020 edition starts on February 2020, but you can already submit your photos to info@paddleworld.com

( winners you will be contacted in the next weeks to receive your prize , unless you contact us)

SUNSET PADDLE is an online photo contest ran both on Instagram organized every year by KS Publishing, publishers of Paddle World Magazine, Stand UP Paddle World (Sup World Mag), and Kayak Session mag (whitewater). Results are called upon likes (50%) and Judges call (50%).

1st – Entry # 157 Benny Jansen (Surfphotography), Friesland (Netherlands)

Wins a Gopro camera HERO7 Black

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________